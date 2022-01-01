RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Nantes dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE VOLTAIRE- Angers 1976 - 1984
Collège Jean Lurçat- Angers 1984 - 1986
Collège Gérard Philipe- Carquefou 1986 - 1989
Lycée Livet- Nantes 1989 - 1992
IUT DE NANTES- Nantes 1992 - 1994
OXFORD BROOKES UNIVERSITY- Oxford 1994 - 1995
Université De Nantes- Nantes 1995 - 1997
ECOLE CENTRALE DE NANTES- Nantes 1997 - 1998
Parcours militaire
9ème Rcs- Nantes
Informaticien1998 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
Alcatel Titn Answare (Alcatel Lucent) - Développeur (Informatique)- NANTES 1999 - 2000
ANSWARE - Développeur (Informatique)- Nantes 2001 - 2001
EDS ANSWARE - Développeur (Informatique)- Nantes 2002 - 2003
SII - Informaticien (Informatique)- Nantes 2003 - 2006
La Poste - Informaticien (Informatique)- NANTES 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :François LORILLARD
Vit à :
France
Né le :
14 juil. 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projet
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2