Françoise BERTOCCHINI (DELUC) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DES CAPUCINS- Cazeres 1966 - 1974
-
College Du Plantaurel- Cazeres 1974 - 1980
-
Lycée De Bagatelle- Saint gaudens 1980 - 1984
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Françoise BERTOCCHINI (DELUC)
-
Vit à :
CAZERES, France
-
Née le :
1 sept. 1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Françoise BERTOCCHINI (DELUC) a ajouté Lycée De Bagatelle à son parcours scolaire
-
Françoise BERTOCCHINI (DELUC) a ajouté College Du Plantaurel à son parcours scolaire
-
Françoise BERTOCCHINI (DELUC) a ajouté ECOLE PRIMAIRE DES CAPUCINS à son parcours scolaire