Françoise GERMAIN (PROUST) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • FAURE  - Comptable (Comptabilité)

     -  Parthenay 1974 - 2008

  • Dautais  - Comptable mécanographe (Comptabilité)

     -  Parthenay 1977 - 1978

  • AYRAULT BELLIN  - Secrétaire comptable (Comptabilité)

     -  Parthenay 1979 - 1986

  • S.c.a.  - Secrétaire comptable (Comptabilité)

     -  Parthenay 1987 - 1993

  • Sarl Gaillard  - Ouvrière agricole (Autre)

     -  Menigoute 1994 - 2007

  • LA ROSETTE DES PRES  - POLYVALENTE (Autre)

     -  Fenioux 2007 - 2017

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    BIENVENUE à tous ceux qui me reconnaîtront du collège de Mazières en Gâtine ou de ceux de Parthenay.

    A bientôt d'avoir de vos nouvelles

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages