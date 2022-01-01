Françoise GERMAIN (PROUST) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Ste Anne- Verruyes 1960 - 1967
Collège Roger Thabault- Mazieres en gatine 1966 - 1970
Lycée Ernest Pérochon- Parthenay 1970 - 1972
Lycée Professionnel Les Grippeaux- Parthenay 1972 - 1974
Parcours entreprise
FAURE - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Parthenay 1974 - 2008
Dautais - Comptable mécanographe (Comptabilité)- Parthenay 1977 - 1978
AYRAULT BELLIN - Secrétaire comptable (Comptabilité)- Parthenay 1979 - 1986
S.c.a. - Secrétaire comptable (Comptabilité)- Parthenay 1987 - 1993
Sarl Gaillard - Ouvrière agricole (Autre)- Menigoute 1994 - 2007
LA ROSETTE DES PRES - POLYVALENTE (Autre)- Fenioux 2007 - 2017
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Françoise GERMAIN (PROUST)
Vit à :
LE TALLUD, France
Née le :
14 janv. 1956 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
BIENVENUE à tous ceux qui me reconnaîtront du collège de Mazières en Gâtine ou de ceux de Parthenay.
A bientôt d'avoir de vos nouvelles
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
