Françoise RIOLLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE COMMUNALE- Garancieres 1975 - 1977
-
Collège Maurice Ravel- Montfort l'amaury 1977 - 1981
-
Lycée Louis Bascan- Rambouillet 1981 - 1986
-
Ecole De Psychomotriciens Institut Supérieur Rééducation Psychomotrice- Paris 1987 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
HOPITAL ESQUIROL - Psychomotricienne (Autre)- Saint maurice 1990 - 1991
-
Hôpital Robert Ballanger, Aulnay Sous Bois - Psychomotricienne (Autre)- Aulnay sous bois 1990 - 1994
-
Institut Médico éducatif - Psychomotricienne (Autre)- Saint ouen 1991 - 1994
-
IME VILLENEUVE - Psychomotricienne (Autre)- Pouilly en auxois 1995 - maintenant
-
Centre D'action Médico Social Précoce - Psychomotricienne (Autre)- Arnay le duc 1998 - 2001
-
CENTRE MEDICO EDUCATIF - Psychomotricienne (Autre)- Messigny et vantoux 2001 - maintenant
-
Centre D'action Médico Social Précoce - Psychomotricienne (Autre)- Arnay le duc 2005 - 2007
-
Hopital De La Chartreuse Dijon - Psychomotricienne (Autre)- Dijon 2007 - 2009
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Françoise RIOLLET
-
Vit à :
POUILLY EN AUXOIS, France
-
Née le :
26 juin 1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Psychomotricienne
Enfants :
2