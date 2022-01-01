Fred JUY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Notre Dame (Maternelle)- Mantes la jolie 1971 - 1974
-
Ecole Notre-dame (Saint-louis)- Mantes la jolie 1974 - 1979
-
Collège Notre-dame- Mantes la jolie
de la 6Â° Ã la 3Â°1979 - 1985
-
Lycée Notre-dame- Mantes la jolie
2nd1985 - 1986
-
COURS CLAPEYRON- Paris
1Ã¨re S et Terminale C1986 - 1988
-
Lycée Saint-exupéry- Mantes la jolie
Terminale D1988 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
Squash Henri Iv - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Mantes la jolie 1989 - 1990
-
Marine Nationale - Tcd Siroco- Toulon 2003 - 2005
Parcours militaire
-
Centre D'instructions Navales- Querqueville
ElÃ¨ve BE Ã©quipage1990 - 1990
-
ECOLE DE MANOEUVRE ET DE NAVIGATION- Lanveoc
ElÃ¨ve BE maneu1990 - 1990
-
Côtre Mutin- Brest 1990 - 1991
-
AVISO ESCORTEUR DOUDART DE LAGREE- Djibouti 1991 - 1991
-
Côtre Mutin- Brest 1991 - 1992
-
ECOLE DE MANOEUVRE ET DE NAVIGATION- Lanveoc
ElÃ¨ve BAT maneu1992 - 1993
-
Frégate Aconit- Brest
-
BASE NAVALE CHALEIX- Noumea
responsable du club nautique de l'Ilot Brun1994 - 1996
-
Cdic Rapière 9061- Toulon 1996 - 2000
-
ECOLE DE MANOEUVRE ET DE NAVIGATION- Lanveoc
ElÃ¨ve BS maneu2000 - 2000
-
Rr Taape- Toulon 2000 - 2003
-
Tcd Siroco- Toulon 2003 - 2005
-
Flottille De Kerguelen- Port aux francais
bosco de la Flottille missions 55 et 562005 - 2006
-
F.a.a Cassard- Toulon 2006 - 2007
-
MALBOUSQUET- Toulon 2007 - 2008
-
BASE NAVALE- Toulon
Bureau exploitation portuaire2008 - 2008
-
MALBOUSQUET- Toulon 2008 - 2010
-
C.i.n. Saint Mandrier- Saint mandrier sur mer
Instructeur FORMAR et EXA2010 - 2010
-
C.i.n. Saint Mandrier- Saint mandrier sur mer 2010 - 2023
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Fred JUY
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ© en :
1968 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Marin d'Ã©tat
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Arabie Saoudite - BÃ©nin - Chypre - Cote d'Ivoire - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - France - Gabon - Ghana - GrÃ¨ce - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Irlande - Italie - KoweÃ¯t - - Liban - Malaisie - Nouvelle-CalÃ©donie - Portugal - Qatar - Royaume-Uni - Djibouti - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Suisse - Oman - Togo
Australie - Canada - Finlande - GroÃ«nland - Islande - Japon - NorvÃ¨ge - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - SuÃ¨de
-
Fred JUY a ajoutÃ© Marine Nationale - Tcd Siroco Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Fred JUY a reconnu Fred JUY sur la photo Equipage Mutin - Décembre 1990.1
-
Fred JUY a reconnu Fred JUY sur la photo Equipage Mutin 1992
-
Fred JUY a reconnu Fred JUY sur la photo Equipage Mutin - été 1992
-
Fred JUY a reconnu Fred JUY sur la photo BS MAN 01/2000
-
Fred JUY a reconnu Fred JUY sur la photo BATMAN septembre 1992/janvier 1993
-
Fred JUY a reconnu Fred JUY sur la photo BE Man mai/juin 1990