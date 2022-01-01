FrÃ©dÃ©ric ALLAIZEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Du Payre (Talmont Saint Hilaire)- Talmont saint hilaire 1969 - 1971
-
Ecole La Généraudière- La roche sur yon 1972 - 1975
-
Collège Richelieu- La roche sur yon 1975 - 1979
-
Lycée Saint-joseph- La roche sur yon 1979 - 1983
-
Université Catholique De L'ouest- Angers 1983 - 1990
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :FrÃ©dÃ©ric ALLAIZEAU
-
Vit Ã :
LOPERHET, France
-
NÃ© le :
2 juin 1964 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour, je suis marié, j'ai 3 enfants (22, 25 et 28 ans), j'habite dans le Finistère...
Nous nous sommes rencontrés à un moment ou à un autre... alors, n'hésite pas à prendre contact...
Profession :
Consultant en Ressources Humaines
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
