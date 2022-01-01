Frederic AUDEBERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CHARLES HERVE- Etaules 1977 - 1981
-
Collège Fernand Garandeau- La tremblade 1982 - 1985
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Frederic AUDEBERT
-
Vit à :
MARENNES, France
-
Né en :
1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Frederic AUDEBERT a ajouté 1 photo à son album 20 mars
-
Frederic AUDEBERT a ajouté 1 photo à son album 20 mars
-
Frederic AUDEBERT a créé l'album photo 20 mars
-
Frederic AUDEBERT a ajouté Collège Fernand Garandeau à son parcours scolaire
-
Frederic AUDEBERT a ajouté ECOLE CHARLES HERVE à son parcours scolaire