Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lycée Bonaparte- Toulon 1971 - 1978
Lycée Dumont D'urville- Toulon 1978 - 1979
Lycée Thiers- Marseille 1979 - 1981
ECOLE CENTRALE DES ARTS ET MANUFACTURES- Chatenay malabry 1981 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
EADS Defence & Security Systems (Eads) - Expert ingénierie systèmes complexes (Technique)- ELANCOURT 1999 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Frédéric AUTRAN
Vit à :
SAINT GERMAIN EN LAYE, France
Né le :
20 oct. 1961 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1