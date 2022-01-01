Frédéric BARREAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Danone  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  LEVALLOIS PERRET 1998 - 2003

  • AC NIELSEN  - Employé de service marketing (Marketing)

     -  Cergy 2003 - 2004

  • WRIGLEY  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Levallois perret

    COMPTE CLE NATIONAL

    2004 - 2012

  • Dorel (Bebe Confort)  - DIRECTEUR DES VENTES NATIONAL (Commercial)

     -  Cholet 2012 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Fromager

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Goûts musicaux

    Voyages