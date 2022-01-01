Frédéric BARREAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LA FERRIERE- Orvault 1979 - 1984
-
Collège Jean Rostand- Orvault 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Carcouet- Nantes 1988 - 1994
-
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Du Havre Groupe Esc Normandie- Le havre 1994 - 1997
Parcours militaire
-
Poste D'expansion Economique- Dubai 1997 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Danone - Commercial (Commercial)- LEVALLOIS PERRET 1998 - 2003
-
AC NIELSEN - Employé de service marketing (Marketing)- Cergy 2003 - 2004
-
WRIGLEY - Commercial (Commercial)- Levallois perret
COMPTE CLE NATIONAL2004 - 2012
-
Dorel (Bebe Confort) - DIRECTEUR DES VENTES NATIONAL (Commercial)- Cholet 2012 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Frédéric BARREAU
-
Vit à :
VERTOU, France
-
Né le :
8 août 1973 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Fromager
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1