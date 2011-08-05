Frederic CAMERANI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DE LA MADELEINE- Angers 1973 - 1977
-
Collège Chevreul- Angers 1977 - 1980
-
Collège Félix Landreau- Angers 1980 - 1981
-
Lycée Michelet- Vanves 1981 - 1983
-
LYCEE POLYVALENT RIVE GAUCHE- Toulouse 1983 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
-
Rtf Composants Â– Groupe F-htec - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Gentilly
Commercial au dÃ©partement des produits spÃ©ciaux pour applications spatiales, militaires et nuclÃ©aires1988 - 1990
-
THOMAS AND BETTS - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Rungis
Commercial secteur France Nord connectique1990 - 1992
-
ROCKWELL COLLINS FRANCE - Administratif (Administratif)- Toulouse
Acheteur composants Ã©lectroniques passifs et actifs1993 - 1994
-
Automotive (Siemens) - Cadre administratif (Administratif)- TOULOUSE
Responsable de stratÃ©gies achats composants Ã©lectromÃ©caniques, mÃ©caniques et Ã©lectromagnÃ©tiques1995 - 2000
-
Saliens Industries - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Montauban
Commercial dÃ©partement Automotive et Industries2000 - 2003
-
Arck Electronique - Directeur des achats (Administratif)- Ramonville saint agne 2004 - 2006
-
Le Camerani Gourmet - CommerÃ§ant (Autre)- Pins justaret
Chef Ã domicile. Restauration et cuisine traditionnelle et haut de gamme Ã domicile2009 - 2009
-
Château Cordeillan - Bages, 2 étoiles Michelin - 1/2 chef de partie patisserie- Pauillac 2010 - 2010
-
Divers - Chef cuisinier- Toulouse
ArrÃªt suite Ã problÃ¨mes de santÃ© et dÃ©cision de la MÃ©decine du Travail2011 - 2014
-
AFPA - Diplome Assistant Import Export (niveau BTS commerce international) (Commercial)- Toulouse 2015 - 2016
Parcours de vacances
-
Hospitalisations- Muret 2007 - 2008
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Frederic CAMERANI
-
Vit Ã :
PUJAUDRAN, France
-
NÃ© en :
1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef Ã domicile
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
