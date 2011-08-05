Frederic CAMERANI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Rtf Composants Â– Groupe F-htec  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Gentilly

    Commercial au dÃ©partement des produits spÃ©ciaux pour applications spatiales, militaires et nuclÃ©aires

    1988 - 1990

  • THOMAS AND BETTS  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Rungis

    Commercial secteur France Nord connectique

    1990 - 1992

  • ROCKWELL COLLINS FRANCE  - Administratif (Administratif)

     -  Toulouse

    Acheteur composants Ã©lectroniques passifs et actifs

    1993 - 1994

  • Automotive (Siemens)  - Cadre administratif (Administratif)

     -  TOULOUSE

    Responsable de stratÃ©gies achats composants Ã©lectromÃ©caniques, mÃ©caniques et Ã©lectromagnÃ©tiques

    1995 - 2000

  • Saliens Industries  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Montauban

    Commercial dÃ©partement Automotive et Industries

    2000 - 2003

  • Arck Electronique  - Directeur des achats (Administratif)

     -  Ramonville saint agne 2004 - 2006

  • Le Camerani Gourmet  - CommerÃ§ant (Autre)

     -  Pins justaret

    Chef Ã  domicile. Restauration et cuisine traditionnelle et haut de gamme Ã  domicile

    2009 - 2009

  • Château Cordeillan - Bages, 2 étoiles Michelin  - 1/2 chef de partie patisserie

     -  Pauillac 2010 - 2010

  • Divers  - Chef cuisinier

     -  Toulouse

    ArrÃªt suite Ã  problÃ¨mes de santÃ© et dÃ©cision de la MÃ©decine du Travail

    2011 - 2014

  • AFPA  - Diplome Assistant Import Export (niveau BTS commerce international) (Commercial)

     -  Toulouse 2015 - 2016

Parcours de vacances

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Frederic CAMERANI

  • Vit Ã  :

    PUJAUDRAN, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1965 (57 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Chef Ã  domicile

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    3

