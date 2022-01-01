Frédéric CICHOCKY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Edouard Grimaux- Rochefort 1991 - 1996
-
Lycée Polyvalent Regional Maurice Merleau Ponty- Rochefort 1996 - 1999
-
Techniques+de+commercialisation- La rochelle 1999 - 2001
Parcours club
-
FCT- Tonnay charente 1993 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
Confort Général Européen - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Merignac 2001 - 2002
-
ARTYS TOULOUSE TLS - Commercial (Commercial)- Toulouse 2002 - 2002
-
CPM FRANCE- Issy les moulineaux 2002 - 2005
-
Micromania - Commercial (Commercial)- Bouliac 2005 - 2007
-
PHILIP MORRIS FRANCE - Commercial (Commercial)- Neuilly sur seine 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Frédéric CICHOCKY
-
Vit à :
SAINT MEDARD EN JALLES, France
-
Né le :
24 oct. 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Promoteur des ventes
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
États-Unis - Inde - Japon