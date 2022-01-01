Frédéric CICHOCKY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • FCT

     -  Tonnay charente 1993 - 1999

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Frédéric CICHOCKY

  • Vit à :

    SAINT MEDARD EN JALLES, France

  • Né le :

    24 oct. 1980 (41 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Promoteur des ventes

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsé(e)

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :