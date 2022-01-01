Frederic FERET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Rue Des Récollets- Paris 1980 - 1981
-
Ecole Edgar Quinet (Portbail)- Portbail 1983 - 1988
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Saint lo 1989 - 1992
-
Collège René Cassin- Cancale 1992 - 1992
-
Lycée Jacques Cartier- Saint malo 1992 - 1995
-
CFA DES COMPAGNONS DU DEVOIR- Rennes 1995 - 1997
-
Cfa Des Compagnons Du Devoir (Antenne Locale)- Tours 1999 - 2000
-
Institut De Formation Chambre De Métiers- Coutances 2001 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
-
Sté D'exploitation Des Ets Bernard - Ouvrier (Production)- La fresnais
metallerie, charpente metal...1995 - 1998
-
La Baguette Bénédictine - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Saint benoit des ondes 1999 - maintenant
-
Au Croissant Beurre- Toulouse 2010 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Frederic FERET
-
Vit Ã :
TOULOUSE, France
-
NÃ© le :
25 avril 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Boulanger
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
France - Italie - Royaume-Uni
-
