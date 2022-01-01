Frederic FORJAN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • ARTS VIDEO INTERACTIVE  - Développeur (Informatique)

     -  Poissy

    Stagiaire

    2001 - 2001

  • CONEXANT  - Développeur (Informatique)

     -  Sophia antipolis

    Stagiaire

    2004 - 2004

  • SII  - Développeur (Informatique)

     -  Sophia antipolis

    Ingénieur D'étude à Schneider Electric

    2004 - 2006

  • SCHNEIDER AUTOMATION  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Sophia antipolis

    Architecte Logiciel

    2006 - maintenant

  • Schneider Electric  - Software Designer (Informatique)

     -  SYDNEY 2009 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Frederic FORJAN

  • Vit à :

    SYDNEY, Australie

  • Né le :

    27 mars 1980 (42 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Expat a Sydney :-D

  • Profession :

    Software Leader

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    • Je n'ai pas de voiture

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :