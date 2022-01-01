Frederic FORJAN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De La Cote 204 (Essomes Sur Marne)- Essomes sur marne 1983 - 1985
-
Ecole Hameau De Crogis (Essomes Sur Marne)- Essomes sur marne 1986 - 1991
-
Collège Jean Rostand- Chateau thierry 1991 - 1995
-
Lycée Jules Verne- Chateau thierry 1995 - 1998
-
Lycée Roosevelt- Reims 1998 - 1999
-
Iut Reims - Châlons - Charleville (Léonard De Vinci)- Reims 1999 - 2001
-
ESSI- Sophia antipolis 2001 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
ARTS VIDEO INTERACTIVE - Développeur (Informatique)- Poissy
Stagiaire2001 - 2001
-
CONEXANT - Développeur (Informatique)- Sophia antipolis
Stagiaire2004 - 2004
-
SII - Développeur (Informatique)- Sophia antipolis
Ingénieur D'étude à Schneider Electric2004 - 2006
-
SCHNEIDER AUTOMATION - Informaticien (Informatique)- Sophia antipolis
Architecte Logiciel2006 - maintenant
-
Schneider Electric - Software Designer (Informatique)- SYDNEY 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Frederic FORJAN
-
Vit à :
SYDNEY, Australie
-
Né le :
27 mars 1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Expat a Sydney :-D
Profession :
Software Leader
Situation familiale :
célibataire