Frederic FOUESNANT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • DISTRILOGIE  - IngÃ©nieur systÃ¨me (Informatique)

     -  Velizy villacoublay 2001 - 2003

  • NETLEVEL  - IngÃ©nieur systÃ¨me (Informatique)

     -  Paris 2001 - 2003

  • CER IBM LA GAUDE NICE  - IngÃ©nieur systÃ¨me (Informatique)

     -  Nice 2003 - 2004

  • Steria

     -  2004 - 2008

  • 2f Consulting  - Chef d'entreprise (Informatique)

     -  Cagnes sur mer 2008 - 2011

  • Bnp Paribas - Private Banking  - IngÃ©nieur systÃ¨me (Informatique)

     -  Geneve 2011 - 2018

  • UBP  - IngÃ©nieur systÃ¨me (Informatique)

     -  Geneve 2018 - 2019

  • CICR  - IngÃ©nieur systÃ¨me (Informatique)

     -  Geneve 2020 - 2020

  • Bechtle Suisse Romande  - IT Advisor (Informatique)

     -  Carouge ge 2020 - maintenant

  • Kyndryl Gmbh  - IT ADVISOR (Informatique)

     -  Zurich 2021 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Frederic FOUESNANT

  • Vit Ã  :

    SAINT PIERRE EN FAUCIGNY, France

  • NÃ© le :

    5 juin 1970 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Originaire de Moelan Sur Mer (Kersolf), je vis actuellement en Haute Savoie, et travailles en suisse depuis 2011

  • Profession :

    IT Advisor

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Fan de

    Voyages