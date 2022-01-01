Frederic FOUESNANT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PUBLIQUE DE KERGROISE- Moelan sur mer 1973 - 1981
-
Ecole De Kergroës- Moelan sur mer 1973 - 1981
-
PARC AR HOAT- Moelan sur mer 1981 - 1986
-
CHAPTAL- Quimper 1986 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
DISTRILOGIE - IngÃ©nieur systÃ¨me (Informatique)- Velizy villacoublay 2001 - 2003
-
NETLEVEL - IngÃ©nieur systÃ¨me (Informatique)- Paris 2001 - 2003
-
CER IBM LA GAUDE NICE - IngÃ©nieur systÃ¨me (Informatique)- Nice 2003 - 2004
-
Steria- 2004 - 2008
-
2f Consulting - Chef d'entreprise (Informatique)- Cagnes sur mer 2008 - 2011
-
Bnp Paribas - Private Banking - IngÃ©nieur systÃ¨me (Informatique)- Geneve 2011 - 2018
-
UBP - IngÃ©nieur systÃ¨me (Informatique)- Geneve 2018 - 2019
-
CICR - IngÃ©nieur systÃ¨me (Informatique)- Geneve 2020 - 2020
-
Bechtle Suisse Romande - IT Advisor (Informatique)- Carouge ge 2020 - maintenant
-
Kyndryl Gmbh - IT ADVISOR (Informatique)- Zurich 2021 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Frederic FOUESNANT
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT PIERRE EN FAUCIGNY, France
-
NÃ© le :
5 juin 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Originaire de Moelan Sur Mer (Kersolf), je vis actuellement en Haute Savoie, et travailles en suisse depuis 2011
Profession :
IT Advisor
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
