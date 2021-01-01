Frédéric GAËREL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • TELESYSTEMES  - Développeur informatique (Informatique)

     -  Paris 1986 - 1987

  • Sqltech  - Développeur informatique (Informatique)

     -  Paris 1988 - 1992

  • Chronopost  - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)

     -  ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 1993 - 2003

  • TELINTRANS

     -  Rungis 2004 - 2013

  • Telintrans - Geopost  - Directeur de projet (Informatique)

     -  Rungis 2004 - 2008

  • Telintrans - Geopost  - Analyste IT opérationnel et financier (Finance)

     -  Rungis 2008 - 2013

  • Chronopost  - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)

     -  Gentilly 2014 - maintenant

Parcours militaire

  • 51 Rt

     -  Compiegne 1987 - 1988

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Lycée Anguier : 2nde C (x2!) , 1ere D, Term D (x2!)

    Lycée Flaubert : BTS Informatique

    51eme RT : 1ere cie.

  • Profession :

    Consultant IT opérationnel et financier

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :