Frédéric GAËREL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De La Grand Rue (Realcamp)- Realcamp
CP, CE1, CE21969 - 1973
-
HODENG- Hodeng au bosc
CM1 et CM21973 - 1975
-
Collège Du Campigny- Blangy sur bresle
Année de 3ème dans le nouvel établissement Les autres années (6, 5, 4) dans l'ancien1975 - 1979
-
Lycée Michel Anguier- Eu
2 secondes C 1 première D 2 bacs D (raté en 83, réussi en 84)1979 - 1984
-
Lycée Gustave Flaubert- Rouen
BTS Informatique1984 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
-
TELESYSTEMES - Développeur informatique (Informatique)- Paris 1986 - 1987
-
Sqltech - Développeur informatique (Informatique)- Paris 1988 - 1992
-
Chronopost - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 1993 - 2003
-
TELINTRANS- Rungis 2004 - 2013
-
Telintrans - Geopost - Directeur de projet (Informatique)- Rungis 2004 - 2008
-
Telintrans - Geopost - Analyste IT opérationnel et financier (Finance)- Rungis 2008 - 2013
-
Chronopost - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Gentilly 2014 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
51 Rt- Compiegne 1987 - 1988
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Frédéric GAËREL
-
Vit à :
LES ULIS, France
-
Né en :
1965 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Lycée Anguier : 2nde C (x2!) , 1ere D, Term D (x2!)
Lycée Flaubert : BTS Informatique
51eme RT : 1ere cie.
Profession :
Consultant IT opérationnel et financier
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Canada - Égypte - Espagne - États-Unis - France - Italie - - - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
-
Frédéric GAËREL a ajouté Chronopost à son parcours professionnel
-
Frédéric GAËREL a reconnu Frédéric GAËREL sur la photo terminale D
-
Frédéric GAËREL a reconnu Frédéric GAËREL sur la photo Seconde C
-
Frédéric GAËREL a ajouté Telintrans à son parcours professionnel