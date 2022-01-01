Frédéric GÉRY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE ANTHOARD- Grenoble 1976 - 1977
ECOLE MATERNELLE LAMARTINE- Perpignan 1977 - 1980
ECOLE PASTEUR LAMARTINE- Perpignan 1977 - 1980
Collège Marcel Pagnol- Perpignan 1980 - 1981
Collège Fantin Latour- Grenoble 1981 - 1984
Lycée Vaucanson- Grenoble 1984 - 1988
Iut 1 - Geii 2- Saint martin d'heres 1988 - 1990
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Et De Management (Em Lyon)- Lyon
PGM - Programme Général de Management2002 - 2004
Parcours club
F.c.g. Rugby- Grenoble 1985 - 1987
ALE RUGBY- Echirolles 1987 - 2009
RCCN- Saint egreve 2009 - 2020
Parcours entreprise
Merlin Gerin / Céra / W14- Echirolles 1990 - 2005
Schneider Electric- EYBENS 2005 - 2007
Schneider Electric - Industrialisateur produits nouveaux (Technique)- VARCES ALLIERES ET RISSET 2008 - 2010
Schneider Electric - Industrialisation Process Produits nouveaux- EYBENS 2010 - 2019
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC - Supply Chain Performance Europe (Production)- Grenoble 2020 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Frédéric GÉRY
Vit à :
ECHIROLLES, France
Né le :
6 mars 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Industrialisateur produits nouveaux
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Frédéric GÉRY a ajouté SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC à son parcours professionnel