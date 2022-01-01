Frédéric GILOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Primaire Du Gué Bernisson- Le mans 1980 - 1982
-
ECOLE DU BOURG- Trelaze 1982 - 1985
-
Ecole Louis Pasteur (Auxonne)- Auxonne 1985 - 1987
-
Ecole Primaire D'eventard- Segre 1987 - 1989
-
Collège Jean Rostand- Trelaze 1989 - 1991
-
Collège Pierre Reverdy- Sable sur sarthe 1991 - 1994
-
Lycée Colbert De Torcy- Sable sur sarthe
STT option comptabilité-gestion1994 - 1998
-
Lycée Chevrollier- Angers
Informatique option développeur d'applications1998 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
District D'angers - Informaticien (Informatique)- Angers
Service publique.2000 - 2001
-
SOREGOR - Analyste concepteur (Informatique)- Angers
Finalement, c'était pas si mal que ça :))2001 - 2003
-
LAMAZY RH - Informaticien (Informatique)- Le mans
Nostalgie !2003 - 2005
-
SEGILOG - Analyste concepteur (Informatique)- La ferte bernard 2006 - 2007
-
UIE - Ingénieur d'études (Informatique)- Paris
Je suis actuellement en mission pour les MMA (Mutuelles du Mans Assurances) en tant qu'analyste2007 - 2009
-
ALTA CONCEPT - Responsable pôle web (Informatique)- Le mans
Membre de l'ATU2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Frédéric GILOT
-
Vit à :
BRETTE LES PINS, France
-
Né le :
2 déc. 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marié depuis 2012, j'ai deux enfants, j'aimerais reprendre contact avec le plus grand nombre de personnes possibles.
Profession :
Ingénieur d'études
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Frédéric GILOT a reconnu Aude ISMAEL (MICHAUD) sur la photo Maternelle
-
Frédéric GILOT a reconnu Caroline GOUVERNEUR sur la photo CE1
-
Frédéric GILOT a reconnu Stéphane KNOEPFFLER sur la photo CE1
-
Frédéric GILOT a reconnu Yann BOIVIN sur la photo CE1
-
Frédéric GILOT a reconnu Magali LEPICIER sur la photo 2nd 1996-1997
-
Frédéric GILOT a reconnu Frédéric GILOT sur la photo CE2
-
Frédéric GILOT a reconnu Stephanie DARAIZE (PILARD) sur la photo CE1
-
Frédéric GILOT a reconnu Frédéric GILOT sur la photo CE1
-
Frédéric GILOT a reconnu Stephanie DARAIZE (PILARD) sur la photo Maternelle
-
Frédéric GILOT a reconnu Frédéric GILOT sur la photo Maternelle
-
Frédéric GILOT a reconnu Alzika BENMANSOUR sur la photo CM2
-
Frédéric GILOT a reconnu Sonia SIMON (HINRY) sur la photo CM1
-
Frédéric GILOT a reconnu Martial LIVENAIS sur la photo CM1
-
Frédéric GILOT a reconnu Yannick PELTIER sur la photo CM1
-
Frédéric GILOT a reconnu Frédéric GILOT sur la photo CM1