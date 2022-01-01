Frédéric GILOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • District D'angers  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Angers

    Service publique.

    2000 - 2001

  • SOREGOR  - Analyste concepteur (Informatique)

     -  Angers

    Finalement, c'était pas si mal que ça :))

    2001 - 2003

  • LAMAZY RH  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Le mans

    Nostalgie !

    2003 - 2005

  • SEGILOG  - Analyste concepteur (Informatique)

     -  La ferte bernard 2006 - 2007

  • UIE  - Ingénieur d'études (Informatique)

     -  Paris

    Je suis actuellement en mission pour les MMA (Mutuelles du Mans Assurances) en tant qu'analyste

    2007 - 2009

  • ALTA CONCEPT  - Responsable pôle web (Informatique)

     -  Le mans

    Membre de l'ATU

    2009 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Frédéric GILOT

  • Vit à :

    BRETTE LES PINS, France

  • Né le :

    2 déc. 1977 (44 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis marié depuis 2012, j'ai deux enfants, j'aimerais reprendre contact avec le plus grand nombre de personnes possibles.

  • Profession :

    Ingénieur d'études

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :