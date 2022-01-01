Frederic GRANDHOMME est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Bouilly 1982 - 1987
-
Collège Max Hutin- Bouilly 1987 - 1992
-
Lycée Chrestien De Troyes- Troyes 1992 - 1993
-
Lycée Les Lombards- Troyes 1993 - 1996
-
Lycée Les Lombards- Troyes 1996 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Fenwick- La chapelle saint luc 1998 - 2002
-
Bureau Veritas- TROYES 2002 - 2008
-
Fenwick- La chapelle saint luc 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Frederic GRANDHOMME
-
Vit à :
SOULIGNY, France
-
Né le :
5 juil. 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous !
Profession :
Attaché commercial service
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
3