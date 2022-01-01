Frederic HAAG est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Louis Aragon - Autre- Jarny 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Jean Zay- Jarny 1989 - 1992
-
Lycée Louis Vincent- Metz
TA1992 - 1994
-
ECOLE NATIONALE SUP DES TECHNIQUES INDUSTRIELLES ET DES MINES DE DOUAI- Douai 1994 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
LOCATEL- Poissy 1998 - 1998
-
Euresa-life- Luxembourg 1999 - 2018
-
STATEC- Luxembourg 2018 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Frederic HAAG
-
Vit à :
TUCQUEGNIEUX, France
-
Né le :
25 août 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Y'a quelqu'un??
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Frederic HAAG a ajouté STATEC à son parcours professionnel