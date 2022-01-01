Frederic JASPART est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Frederic JASPART

  • Vit Ã  :

    BEYNES, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1972 (51 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Divorcé
    3 enfants
    Mathys 8 ans 1/2
    Elyott 7 ans
    Fanny 5 ans 1/2

  • Profession :

    Informaticien

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :