Frederic JASPART est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Paul Langevin - Henri Wallon- Bretigny sur orge 1978 - 1983
-
Collège Paul Eluard- Bretigny sur orge 1983 - 1984
-
Collège Jules Romains- Saint galmier 1984 - 1985
-
Collège Sainte-stéphanie- Saint galmier 1985 - 1987
-
Lycée Sainte-barbe- Saint etienne 1987 - 1988
-
Lycée Du Parc De Vilgénis- Massy 1988 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Ibm - International Business Machines - Ouvrier (Production)- CORBEIL ESSONNES 1994 - 1999
-
Ibm - International Business Machines - Informaticien (Informatique)- NOISY LE GRAND 1999 - 2006
-
TNS SECODIP - Informaticien (Informatique)- Chambourcy 2006 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Frederic JASPART
-
Vit Ã :
BEYNES, France
-
NÃ© en :
1972 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Divorcé
3 enfants
Mathys 8 ans 1/2
Elyott 7 ans
Fanny 5 ans 1/2
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Cuba - Danemark - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Italie - Mauritanie - Pays-Bas - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - Tunisie - Turquie
-
Frederic JASPART a reconnu Frederic JASPART sur la photo CM2 1982-1983
-
Frederic JASPART a reconnu Frederic JASPART sur la photo CM2A
-
Frederic JASPART a reconnu Frederic JASPART sur la photo CE2 1980-1981
-
Frederic JASPART a reconnu Frederic JASPART sur la photo CE1 peut-être CE2 ? 1979 / 1980
-
Frederic JASPART a reconnu Frederic JASPART sur la photo CM1 1981-1982