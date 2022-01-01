Frédéric LANG est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE BERNARDIERE- Saint herblain 1979 - 1983
-
ECOLE SAINT MARTIN- Nantes 1983 - 1987
-
Collège Sainte-anne- Carquefou 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Saint-jean-baptiste De La Salle- Nantes
BAC sti genie mecanique1991 - 1995
-
Lycée Notre-dame Du Roc- La roche sur yon
BTS technico commercial1995 - 1997
-
C.c.i. Nantes / St Nazaire- Nantes
formation responsable de rayon grande distribution1998 - 1999
-
Promotrans- Saint herblain
formation cfp m128 et 148 formaton matieres dangereuses2001 - 2002
Parcours club
-
ASPTT- Nantes 1986 - 1987
-
USJA CARQUEFOU- Carquefou 1987 - 1992
-
NAC FOOTBALL- Nort sur erdre 1993 - 1995
-
AS PREUX ST HERBLAIN- Saint herblain 1995 - 1996
-
FC LA MONTAGNE- La montagne 2004 - 2006
-
ASPTT- Nantes 2006 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
34° Régiment Du Génie- Epernay 1997 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Norauto - Vendeur et responsable de rayon pneumatique (Autre)- REZE 1998 - 2001
-
TRANSORT BEZIAU - Chauffeur (Autre)- Orvault 2001 - 2006
-
Alloin Transports - Chauffeur navette- NANTES 2006 - maintenant
-
Kuehne+nagel Road Nantes - Conducteur routier (Autre)- Saint aignan de grand lieu 2006 - 2021
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Frédéric LANG
-
Vit à :
COUËRON, France
-
Né le :
20 avril 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Conducteur routier
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
