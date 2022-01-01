Frederic LEVEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Faubourg Pave (Verdun)- Verdun 1983 - 1988
-
Collège Buvignier- Verdun 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Margueritte- Verdun
SECONDE A BTS COMPTABILITE1992 - 1998
-
Lycée Robert Schuman- Metz
DECF1998 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
LORALEX - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Strasbourg 2000 - 2001
-
Figec S.a. - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Metz
Expert comptable stagiaire2001 - 2004
-
SEGENEST - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Jarny
Collaborateur comptable2004 - 2006
-
Cabinet Comptable - Assistant principal- Metz 2006 - 2009
-
Sologest - In Extenso - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Metz
ChargÃ© de dossiers2009 - 2012
-
Uimm Moselle - Responsable du service comptabilitÃ© (ComptabilitÃ©)- Metz 2012 - 2015
-
Uimm Lorraine - Responsable du Service ComptabilitÃ© (ComptabilitÃ©)- Metz 2015 - 2020
-
Evel & Quadral - Responsable comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Metz 2020 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Frederic LEVEL
-
Vit Ã :
MONTIGNY LES METZ, France
-
NÃ© le :
25 dÃ©c. 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Célibataire, Responsable Comptable
Profession :
Responsable Comptable
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - France - Italie - Luxembourg - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni
-
Frederic LEVEL a ajoutÃ© Evel & Quadral Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Frederic LEVEL a ajoutÃ© Uimm Lorraine Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Frederic LEVEL a reconnu Marie AUBE (CREUSAT) sur la photo Sixième 2
-
Frederic LEVEL a reconnu Marie-Astrid MULLER (GUERIN) sur la photo Sixième 2
-
Frederic LEVEL a reconnu Frederic LEVEL sur la photo Sixième 2
-
Frederic LEVEL a reconnu Marie-Astrid MULLER (GUERIN) sur la photo Cinquième 1
-
Frederic LEVEL a reconnu Frederic LEVEL sur la photo Cinquième 1
-
Frederic LEVEL a reconnu Marie AUBE (CREUSAT) sur la photo Cinquième 1
-
Frederic LEVEL a reconnu Marie AUBE (CREUSAT) sur la photo Quatrième 1
-
Frederic LEVEL a reconnu Frederic LEVEL sur la photo Quatrième 1
-
Frederic LEVEL a reconnu Lydie CLEMENT-GRANDCLAUDE (CLEMENT) sur la photo Troisième 1
-
Frederic LEVEL a reconnu Marie AUBE (CREUSAT) sur la photo Troisième 1
-
Frederic LEVEL a reconnu Frederic LEVEL sur la photo Troisième 1
-
Frederic LEVEL a reconnu Frederic LEVEL sur la photo 2nd 5
-
Frederic LEVEL a reconnu Frederic LEVEL sur la photo Première 4