Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • LORALEX  - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Strasbourg 2000 - 2001

  • Figec S.a.  - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Metz

    Expert comptable stagiaire

    2001 - 2004

  • SEGENEST  - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Jarny

    Collaborateur comptable

    2004 - 2006

  • Cabinet Comptable  - Assistant principal

     -  Metz 2006 - 2009

  • Sologest - In Extenso  - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Metz

    ChargÃ© de dossiers

    2009 - 2012

  • Uimm Moselle  - Responsable du service comptabilitÃ© (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Metz 2012 - 2015

  • Uimm Lorraine  - Responsable du Service ComptabilitÃ© (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Metz 2015 - 2020

  • Evel & Quadral  - Responsable comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Metz 2020 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Frederic LEVEL

  • Vit Ã  :

    MONTIGNY LES METZ, France

  • NÃ© le :

    25 dÃ©c. 1977 (44 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Célibataire, Responsable Comptable

  • Profession :

    Responsable Comptable

  • Situation familiale :

    cÃ©libataire

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :