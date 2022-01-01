Frédéric MARIEN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Pierre Brossolette (Nevers)- Nevers 1976 - 1984
-
Collège Les Courlis- Nevers 1984 - 1989
-
SAINT JOSEPH- Nevers 1989 - 1993
Parcours club
-
Club De Foot Jga Nevers- Nevers 1981 - 1986
-
Ptt Nevers Foot- Nevers 1986 - 1993
-
Fr Luthenay Foot- Luthenay uxeloup 1994 - 2002
-
Chateaurenard Foot Loiret- Chateaurenard 2002 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
Smv,vulco Pneu,aciérie D Imphy- Nevers 1994 - 2001
-
Dir Centre Est- Yzeure 2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Frédéric MARIEN
-
Vit à :
CHATEL DE NEUVRE, France
-
Né le :
3 janv. 1973 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
