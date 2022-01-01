Frédéric MARIEN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Frédéric MARIEN

  • Vit à :

    CHATEL DE NEUVRE, France

  • Né le :

    3 janv. 1973 (50 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    séparé(e)

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Voyages