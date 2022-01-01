RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Brumath
Frédéric PFLUMIO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Protestante I Cour Du Chateau (Brumath)- Brumath 1982 - 1987
-
College De Brumath- Brumath 1986 - 1991
-
Collège- Brumath 1986 - 1991
-
Lycée Robert Schuman- Haguenau 1991 - 1995
-
IFA- Strasbourg 1995 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
BRASSERIE METEOR - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Hochfelden 1995 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
32ème Régiment D'artillerie- Oberhoffen sur moder
Maréchal des Logis1997 - 1998
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Frédéric PFLUMIO
-
Vit à :
BRUMATH, France
-
Né le :
15 oct. 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Comment que ça fait plaisir de vous revoir!!!!
Profession :
Inspecteur des ventes
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible