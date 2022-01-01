Frédéric POUGET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lycée Lapérouse- Albi 1991 - 1998
Lycée Janson De Sailly- Paris 1998 - 2000
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Nantes Atlantique (Audencia)- Nantes 2000 - 2004
OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY- Columbus 2003 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
Bfinance.fr- Paris 2001 - 2001
UNISTRAT CORPORATION OF AMERICA- New york 2002 - 2003
Indosuez (Crédit Agricole)- PARIS 2004 - 2004
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Frédéric POUGET
Vit à :
PARIS, France
Né le :
2 sept. 1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Etudiant
Mes goûts et passions
