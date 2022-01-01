Frederic SACRISTAN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Du Pressoir (Teille)- Teille 1974 - 1980
-
Collège René Cassin- Ballon 1980 - 1985
-
HELENE BOUCHER- Le mans 1985 - 1988
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Frederic SACRISTAN
-
Vit Ã :
TEILLE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1969 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Commercant
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Frederic SACRISTAN a reconnu Frederic SACRISTAN sur la photo Ecole de teillé 72290 (1979).