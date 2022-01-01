Frederic TAILLEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Frederic TAILLEZ

  • Vit à :

    ROUVROY, France

  • Né le :

    27 mai 1980 (42 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Restaurant

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages