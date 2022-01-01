RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Franconville
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PAUL LANGEVIN- Bobigny 1988 - 1991
Collège Paul Langevin- Bobigny 1991 - 1993
Collège Pierre Sémard- Bobigny 1993 - 1995
Igesa Maison D'enfants- La roche guyon 1994 - 1998
Collège Claude Monet- Magny en vexin 1995 - 1996
Lycée Professionnel Du Vexin Industriel Et Commercial- Chars 1996 - 1998
LYCEE DE CHARS- Chars 1996 - 1998
Lycée Professionnel Du Vexin- Chars 1996 - 1998
Lycée Louis Jouvet- Taverny 1998 - 2000
AUGUSTE ESCOFFIER- Eragny 2001 - 2003
LEP- Beaumont sur oise 2003 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
Igesa La Roche Guyon- La roche guyon 1995 - 1998
La Poste - Technicien rÃ©seau (Informatique)- PARIS 2004 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :FrÃ©dÃ©ric VAILLANT
Vit Ã :
FRANCONVILLE, France
NÃ© en :
1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Que deviennent ceux que j'ai croisé par le passé ?
Profession :
Fonctionnaire
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
