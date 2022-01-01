Frédéric VALLERY-RADOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour, je suis actuelement étudiant à l'ICD (Institut Internantional de Commerce et de Distribution), une Ecole Supérieur de Commerce à Paris.
    Je prépare un Master 2 en Management des Réseaux Commerciaux.
    Je fais mes études en alternance avec un poste de chef de produit marketing dans une société de vente en ligne sur le web de Produits Grande Consommation.
    Je vis actuelement dans le XVIème arrondissement à Paris.
    Si nous sommes connu au cours de notre parcours scolaire, n'hésitez pas à me contacter!!

  • Profession :

    Chef de produit marketing

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :