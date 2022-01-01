Frédéric VALLERY-RADOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE SAINT VINCENT DE PAUL- Paris 1989 - 1993
ECOLE PRIVEE ST VINCENT DE PAUL- Paris 1990 - 1992
21 Milton 75009- Paris 1992 - 1994
ECOLE COMMUNALE- Carantec 1994 - 1995
Collège Des Deux Baies- Carantec 1995 - 1999
Lycée Tristan Corbière- Plourin les morlaix 1999 - 2003
Institut De Préparation à L'administration Et à La Gestion (Ipag) Paris- Paris 2003 - 2004
Icd Institut International De Commerce Et De Distribution- Paris 2004 - 2008
Universidad De Las Américas- Puebla 2005 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
Fft - Roland Garros - Commercial (Commercial)- Paris 2004 - 2004
Macassar - Employé de service marketing (Marketing)- Montreuil 2005 - 2005
Le Petit Futé - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Paris 2006 - 2006
LECLERC VILLEPARISIS - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Villeparisis 2007 - 2007
Telemarket - Chef de produit (Marketing)- PANTIN 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Frédéric VALLERY-RADOT
Vit à :
PARIS, France
Né le :
24 févr. 1984 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour, je suis actuelement étudiant à l'ICD (Institut Internantional de Commerce et de Distribution), une Ecole Supérieur de Commerce à Paris.
Je prépare un Master 2 en Management des Réseaux Commerciaux.
Je fais mes études en alternance avec un poste de chef de produit marketing dans une société de vente en ligne sur le web de Produits Grande Consommation.
Je vis actuelement dans le XVIème arrondissement à Paris.
Si nous sommes connu au cours de notre parcours scolaire, n'hésitez pas à me contacter!!
Profession :
Chef de produit marketing
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Frédéric VALLERY-RADOT a ajouté ECOLE SAINT VINCENT DE PAUL à son parcours scolaire