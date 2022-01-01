Frederic VIEY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Frederic VIEY

  • Vit à :

    AVON, France

  • Né le :

    6 sept. 1949 (72 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    SALUT LES AMIS
    MAISONS ALFORT ME MANQUE BEAUCOUP
    APPORTEZ MOI DES NOUVELLES DES ECOLES QUE NOUS AVONS FREQUENTE
    BIEN A VU
    FV

  • Profession :

    PRE RETRAITE

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages