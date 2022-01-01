Frederic VIEY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
ECOLE LES PLANETES- Maisons alfort 1960 - 1964
Prénom Nom :Frederic VIEY
Vit à :
AVON, France
6 sept. 1949 (72 ans)
SALUT LES AMIS
MAISONS ALFORT ME MANQUE BEAUCOUP
APPORTEZ MOI DES NOUVELLES DES ECOLES QUE NOUS AVONS FREQUENTE
BIEN A VU
FV
PRE RETRAITE
