Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Jean Rostand (Grenay)- Grenay 1974 - 1978
Collège Langevin-wallon- Grenay 1978 - 1983
Lycée Henri Darras- Lievin 1983 - 1986
Université Des Sciences Et Technologies De Lille (Ustl) : Lille I- Lille 1987 - 1989
Msg - Maitrise Sciences De Gestion (Iae)- Lille 1989 - 1991
IAE LILLE- Lille 1989 - 1991
Parcours militaire
13 Regiment Du Genie- Trier (trèves) 1991 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
Chronopost - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 1993 - 1997
GTS OMNICOM - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Boulogne billancourt 1998 - 2000
COLT TELECOMMUNICATIONS - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Paris 2001 - 2003
MEDIAPOST - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Capinghem 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Frederic WALKOWIAK
Vit à :
LAMBERSART, France
Né en :
1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directieur d'Animation de Marché Marketing Direct
Mes goûts et passions
