Frederick GOURGUES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours militaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Frederick GOURGUES

  • Vit Ã  :

    MORLAAS, France

  • NÃ© le :

    22 janv. 1975 (48 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Tourneur-fraiseur

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :