Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Garage Porez  - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Saint quentin 2001 - 2002

  • Transport Serta  - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Lesquin 2005 - 2005

  • Inaccess  - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Mons en baroeul 2007 - 2010

  • Bigben Interactive  - Comptable Fournisseurs  (Administratif)

     -  Lesquin 2010 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Une superbe fille.

  • Profession :

    Comptable Fournisseurs

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    • Autres

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :