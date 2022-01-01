RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Tourcoing
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Henri Matisse- Bohain en vermandois 1986 - 1990
Lycée Professionnel Francoise Dolto- Guise 1991 - 1995
Lycée Pierre De La Ramée- Saint quentin 1996 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
Garage Porez - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Saint quentin 2001 - 2002
Transport Serta - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Lesquin 2005 - 2005
Inaccess - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Mons en baroeul 2007 - 2010
Bigben Interactive - Comptable Fournisseurs (Administratif)- Lesquin 2010 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :FrÃ©dÃ©rique CHEVALIER (FAUCON)
Vit Ã :
TOURCOING, France
NÃ©e le :
23 juil. 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Une superbe fille.
Profession :
Comptable Fournisseurs
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
