Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Bruno (Evian Les Bains)- Evian les bains 1963 - 1971
-
Saint Joseph Thonon- Thonon les bains 1971 - 1975
-
Saint Joseph Thonon Les Bains- Thonon les bains 1975 - 1978
-
Lycée Du Parc- Lyon 1978 - 1981
-
Centrale Lille - Idn- Lille 1981 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
-
CEA LE RIPAULT- Monts 1984 - 1985
-
Texas Instruments- 1985 - 1987
-
Sun Microsystems- 1987 - 1992
-
SYBASE- Paris 1992 - 1996
-
Numéricable- 1996 - 2000
-
SELLINGVISION- Rueil malmaison 2000 - 2001
-
STELEUS- Mulhouse 2001 - 2004
-
TEKELEC- Mulhouse 2005 - 2007
-
GENERIX GROUP- Paris 2007 - 2011
-
GENERIX GROUP- Paris 2011 - 2017
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gabriel BLANC-LAINE (GABRIEL BLANC-LAINE)
-
Vit à :
ECULLY, France
-
Né le :
15 mars 1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
