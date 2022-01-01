Gabriel BURTIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE THYEZ- Thyez 1959 - 1962
-
ECOLE DE LA MAIRIE- Marignier 1962 - 1966
-
Lycée Guillaume Fichet- Bonneville 1966 - 1973
Parcours militaire
-
54éme Régiment De Transmission- Haguenau 1974 - 1975
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gabriel BURTIN
-
Vit à :
France
-
Né le :
10 févr. 1955 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Gabriel BURTIN a ajouté Ecole Primaire De Thyez à son parcours scolaire
-
Gabriel BURTIN a reconnu Gabriel BURTIN sur la photo ce/cm?
-
Gabriel BURTIN a reconnu Gabriel BURTIN sur la photo 1ere G2
-
Gabriel BURTIN a reconnu Gabriel BURTIN sur la photo Terminale G2 1972/1973
-
Gabriel BURTIN a reconnu Gabriel BURTIN sur la photo seconde AB 3
-
Gabriel BURTIN a ajouté Ecole De La Mairie à son parcours scolaire
-
Gabriel BURTIN a reconnu Gabriel BURTIN sur la photo 3eme