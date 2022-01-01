Gabriel CHALLOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Anne Frank (Naintre)- Naintre 1992 - 2000
-
Collège Saint-gabriel Notre-dame- Chatellerault 2002 - 2004
-
Lycée Marcelin Berthelot- Saint maur des fosses 2005 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gabriel CHALLOT
-
Vit à :
POITIERS, France
-
Né le :
11 août 1989 (33 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Gabriel CHALLOT a ajouté Lycée Marcelin Berthelot à son parcours scolaire
-
Gabriel CHALLOT a ajouté Collège Saint-gabriel Notre-dame à son parcours scolaire
-
Gabriel CHALLOT a ajouté Ecole Anne Frank (Naintre) à son parcours scolaire