Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De La Vieille Eglise (Mesnard La Barotiere)- Mesnard la barotiere 1952 - 1963
-
Lycée Saint-jean-baptiste De La Salle- Nantes 1966 - 1969
-
Iut D'angers- Angers 1969 - 1971
Parcours militaire
-
Da 188 / Cta 811- Djibouti
2 classe au centre d'émission la Douhda.1972 - 1973
Parcours entreprise
-
Cgg - Compagnie Générale De Géophysique - Prospecteur pétrolière (Technique)- MASSY
poste sur le terrain en Espagne et Indonésie1973 - 1974
-
GEOSERVICES - Prospection pétrolière (Technique)- Houston
poste en chantier dans le Sahara algérien, en Iran, Arabie Saoudite et Sultanat d'Oman.1975 - 1979
-
Hewlett Packard- STRASBOURG 1980 - 1992
-
EDS- Strasbourg 1992 - 2006
Parcours club
-
CLUB DE PARAPENTE- Breitenbach 1995 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gabriel LUCAS
-
Vit à :
BISCHOFFSHEIM, France
-
Né en :
1949 (74 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Retraité
Mes goûts et passions
