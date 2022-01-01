Gabrielle BONIFACE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ANDRE GIDE- Magny les hameaux 1983 - 1991
-
ALBERT EINSTEIN- Cressely 1991 - 1995
-
Collège Albert Einstein- Magny les hameaux 1991 - 1996
-
Lycée Professionnel Jacques Prévert- Versailles 1996 - 1998
-
JACQUES PREVERT- Versailles 1996 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Mairie De Magny-les-hameaux - Animatrice cantine primaire (Autre)- Cressely 2000 - 2000
-
Mairie De St Rémy-les-chevreuse - ATSEM (Autre)- Chevreuse 2000 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Gabrielle BONIFACE
-
Vit Ã :
MAGNY LES HAMEAUX, France
-
NÃ©e le :
16 mars 1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut !! c'est Gaby !!! si on s'est connu faites moi un coucou !!! ^^
Profession :
ATSEM
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
