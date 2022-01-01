Gabrielle BONIFACE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Gabrielle BONIFACE

  • Vit Ã  :

    MAGNY LES HAMEAUX, France

  • NÃ©e le :

    16 mars 1980 (42 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut !! c'est Gaby !!! si on s'est connu faites moi un coucou !!! ^^

  • Profession :

    ATSEM

  • Situation familiale :

    cÃ©libataire

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    • Autres

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages