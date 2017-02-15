Gabrielle SCHILDKNECHT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Emile Zola- Royan 1990 - 1994
Lycée Cordouan- Royan 1994 - 1997
Lycée De La Venise Verte- Niort 1995 - 1997
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Gabrielle SCHILDKNECHT
Vit Ã :
SANTA-MARIA-DI-LOTA, France
NÃ©e le :
1 juil. 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Aide-soignante
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Italie - Mexique - Royaume-Uni
Gabrielle SCHILDKNECHT a reconnu Gabrielle SCHILDKNECHT sur la photo 5ème 202
Gabrielle SCHILDKNECHT a reconnu Gabrielle SCHILDKNECHT sur la photo 6ème 102