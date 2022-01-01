Gaël CHABIRAND est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Taleo  - Ingénieur (Technique)

     -  Québec 1999 - 2012

  • RECRUITSOFT  - Ingénieur logiciel (Informatique)

     -  Québec 1999 - 2014

  • Oracle  - Principal Software Engineer (Informatique)

     -  Quebec City 2012 - 2014

  • Gigabase  - Senior Software Engineer (Informatique)

     -  Québec 2014 - maintenant

    Gaël CHABIRAND

    QUÉBEC, Canada

    5 juil. 1975 (48 ans)

    Analyste logiciel

    en union libre

    2

