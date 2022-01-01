Gaël CHABIRAND est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Flora Tristan (La Roche Sur Yon)- La roche sur yon 1980 - 1986
-
Collège Des Gondoliers- La roche sur yon 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Pierre Mendès-france- La roche sur yon
Première S - Terminale D1990 - 1993
-
IUT INFORMATIQUE- La rochelle 1993 - 1996
-
IUT DE LA ROCHELLE- La rochelle
Département Informatique - DUT Génie Informatique1993 - 1996
-
EPSI- Bordeaux 1996 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
Taleo - Ingénieur (Technique)- Québec 1999 - 2012
-
RECRUITSOFT - Ingénieur logiciel (Informatique)- Québec 1999 - 2014
-
Oracle - Principal Software Engineer (Informatique)- Quebec City 2012 - 2014
-
Gigabase - Senior Software Engineer (Informatique)- Québec 2014 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gaël CHABIRAND
-
Vit à :
QUÉBEC, Canada
-
Né le :
5 juil. 1975 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Analyste logiciel
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
