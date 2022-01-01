Gael GILLARDIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Caychac (Blanquefort)- Blanquefort 1986 - 1994
-
Collège Notre Dame- Bordeaux 1994 - 1998
-
Lycée Privé Notre-dame- Bordeaux 1994 - 1998
-
Collège Porte Du Médoc- Parempuyre 1998 - 1999
-
Lycée Jean Monnet- Blanquefort 1999 - 2000
-
LEGTA DE BLANQUEFORT- Blanquefort 2000 - 2002
-
Lycée Saint-louis- Bordeaux 2002 - 2004
-
Cfa Agricole Des Pyrénées-atlantiques- Hasparren 2004 - 2006
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gael GILLARDIN
-
Vit à :
SAINTE-SUZANNE, La Réunion
-
Né en :
1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
1
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
États-Unis - France - Grèce - - Guyana - République Dominicaine
-
Gael GILLARDIN a reconnu Gael GILLARDIN sur la photo Classe CP4
-
Gael GILLARDIN a ajouté Lycée Privé Notre-dame à son parcours scolaire
-
Gael GILLARDIN a ajouté Gendarmerie De Salindres à son parcours professionnel
-
Gael GILLARDIN a ajouté Escadron 24/7 De Gendarmerie Mobile Ferrette (68) à son parcours professionnel
-
Gael GILLARDIN a ajouté Brigade De Gendarmerie à son parcours professionnel
-
Gael GILLARDIN a ajouté Compagnie De Gendarmerie à son parcours militaire