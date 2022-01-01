Gael MIDJEK est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
CHARLES DE GAULLE- Villepinte
CM1,CM21984 - 1986
-
Collège Jean Jaurès- Villepinte 1987 - 1990
-
Collège Fénelon- Vaujours 1989 - 1991
-
Lycée Rabelais- Dugny 1992 - 1993
-
Cefaa De L'industrie Hôtelière Et Du Tourisme D'ile De France- Villepinte
Cap, Bep, Bac pro1993 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
HILTON - Cadre (Autre)- Roissy aeroport ch de gau
Responsable Opération Conférences & Banquets1998 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gael MIDJEK
-
Vit à :
CLAYE-SOUILLY, France
-
Né le :
11 oct. 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable conférence & banquets Hilton
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
