Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
CRUSSOL- Guilherand granges 1992 - 1992
-
ECOLE LE VIVARAIS- Guilherand granges 1992 - 1994
-
CRUSSOL- Guilherand granges 1994 - 2000
-
Collège Charles De Gaulle- Guilherand granges 2000 - 2004
-
Lycée Jules Algoud- Valence 2004 - 2007
-
IUT GENIE MECANIQUE- Grenoble 2007 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
HBGG- Guilherand granges 1995 - 2006
-
ALGG- Guilherand granges 2006 - 2007
-
Ffsu Handball - Ujf- Grenoble 2007 - maintenant
-
HBGG- Guilherand granges 2009 - 2010
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gaël OUIZMAN
-
Vit à :
GUILHERAND GRANGES, France
-
Né le :
10 mai 1989 (33 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible