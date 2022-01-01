Gael ROUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • SNEDA  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Nantes 1999 - 1999

  • AIS  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Nantes 1999 - 2000

  • SIGMA INFORMATIQUE  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  La chapelle sur erdre 2000 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Gael ROUX

  • Vit Ã  :

    BASSE GOULAINE, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1972 (50 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    IngÃ©nieur en informatique

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :