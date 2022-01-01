Gaelle CAPPELLARI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle De La Vallée- Avon 1979 - 1982
-
Ecole Butte Montceau (Avon)- Avon 1982 - 1986
-
Collège De La Vallée- Avon 1984 - 1990
-
Lycée François Ier- Fontainebleau 1990 - 1995
-
Université Denis Diderot : Paris Vii- Paris 1995 - 2001
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Gaelle CAPPELLARI
-
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directrice Mission Locale
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Gaelle CAPPELLARI a reconnu Beatrice MAROUFI sur la photo CP 1982-1983
-
Gaelle CAPPELLARI a reconnu Gaelle CAPPELLARI sur la photo CP 1982-1983
-
Gaelle CAPPELLARI a reconnu Gaelle CAPPELLARI sur la photo 6ème F