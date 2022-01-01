Gaelle KIRCH (LAVIAUX) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège François Rabelais- Mons en baroeul 1992 - 1998
-
Lycée Professionnel Francisco Ferrer- Lille 1998 - 2002
-
Université Lille 3- Villeneuve d'ascq 2003 - 2004
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gaelle KIRCH (LAVIAUX)
-
Vit à :
NOUVELLE CALEDONNIE, France
-
Née le :
4 mars 1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Gaelle KIRCH (LAVIAUX) a reconnu Yann DUPLOUY sur la photo 3eme2
-
Gaelle KIRCH (LAVIAUX) a ajouté Université Lille 3 à son parcours scolaire
-
Gaelle KIRCH (LAVIAUX) a ajouté Lycée Professionnel Francisco Ferrer à son parcours scolaire
-
Gaelle KIRCH (LAVIAUX) a ajouté Collège François Rabelais à son parcours scolaire