Gaelle PAUL-JOSEPH est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Musselburgh- Champigny sur marne 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Blaise Pascal- Brie comte robert 1994 - 1997
-
Lycée Marcelin Berthelot- Saint maur des fosses 1997 - 1999
-
EDHEC- Nice 1999 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
-
SC JOHNSON SAS - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Saint ouen l'aumone 2003 - 2008
-
Smartbox - Plusieurs postes (commercial, trade marketing, boutiques) (Marketing)- Levallois perret 2008 - 2021
-
Home & Serenity - Architecte d'intérieur - PDG (Profession libérale)- Saint gratien 2022 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gaelle PAUL-JOSEPH
-
Vit à :
SAINT GRATIEN, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Analyste compte clé
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Gaelle PAUL-JOSEPH a ajouté Home & Serenity à son parcours professionnel
-
Gaelle PAUL-JOSEPH a ajouté Smartbox à son parcours professionnel