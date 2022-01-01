Gaelle PAUL-JOSEPH est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • SC JOHNSON SAS  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Saint ouen l'aumone 2003 - 2008

  • Smartbox  - Plusieurs postes (commercial, trade marketing, boutiques) (Marketing)

     -  Levallois perret 2008 - 2021

  • Home & Serenity  - Architecte d'intérieur - PDG (Profession libérale)

     -  Saint gratien 2022 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Analyste compte clé

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :