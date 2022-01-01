Gaelle PUPIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • AGM  - Comptable (Comptabilité)

     -  Forges les eaux

    COMPTABILITE FOURNISSEUR

    2000 - 2001

  • SIVIA  - Employée administrative (Administratif)

     -  Formerie

    SECRETAIRE-ACCUEIL

    2001 - 2001

  • Pilkington  - Employée administrative (Administratif)

     -  Gaillefontaine

    OPERATRICE DE SAISIE

    2001 - 2003

  • CRIT INTERIM  - Employée administrative (Administratif)

     -  Rouen

    GESTION DES HEURES DES INTERIMAIRES-ACOMPTES-PAIES/FACTURATION/CONTRAT DE TRAVAIL/SUIVI DES ARRETS MALADIES ET AT

    2003 - 2008

  • CRIT INTERIM

     -  Sotteville les rouen 2008 - 2009

  • CRIT INTERIM  - Assistante administrative (Administratif)

     -  Val de reuil 2009 - maintenant

  • Synergie Gisors  - Chargée de clientèle (Commercial)

     -  Gisors 2014 - maintenant

  • Prénom Nom :

    Gaelle PUPIN

  • Vit à :

    NEAUFLES SAINT MARTIN, France

  • Née le :

    19 déc. 1979 (42 ans)

  • Profession :

    Assistante Paies

  • Enfants :

    2

