Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
écoe Publique Mixte- Auffay 1985 - 1987
-
ECOLE HOCHE- Gaillefontaine 1987 - 1990
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Aumale 1990 - 1996
-
Lycée Professionnel Gustave Eiffel- Neufchatel en bray
BEP ASSISTANTE COMMERCIALE ET COMPTABLE1994 - 1996
-
Lycée Professionnel Gustave Eiffel- Neufchatel en bray
BAC PRO COMPTABILITE GESTION1996 - 1998
-
ECOLE PIGIER- Rouen
BTS ASSISTANTE DE GESTION PME-PMI1998 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
AGM - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Forges les eaux
COMPTABILITE FOURNISSEUR2000 - 2001
-
SIVIA - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Formerie
SECRETAIRE-ACCUEIL2001 - 2001
-
Pilkington - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Gaillefontaine
OPERATRICE DE SAISIE2001 - 2003
-
CRIT INTERIM - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Rouen
GESTION DES HEURES DES INTERIMAIRES-ACOMPTES-PAIES/FACTURATION/CONTRAT DE TRAVAIL/SUIVI DES ARRETS MALADIES ET AT2003 - 2008
-
CRIT INTERIM- Sotteville les rouen 2008 - 2009
-
CRIT INTERIM - Assistante administrative (Administratif)- Val de reuil 2009 - maintenant
-
Synergie Gisors - Chargée de clientèle (Commercial)- Gisors 2014 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gaelle PUPIN
-
Vit à :
NEAUFLES SAINT MARTIN, France
-
Née le :
19 déc. 1979 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante Paies
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
