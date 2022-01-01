Gaetan BATTEUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Toulouse Lautrec- Langon 1997 - 2003
-
Lycée Professionnel Gabriel Haure Place- Coarraze 2001 - 2004
Parcours de vacances
-
Vvf- Marvejols 2000 - 2000
Parcours club
-
ASPTT LAGRUERE LE MAS CALONGES- Lagruere 2003 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
RIGHINI SA - Employé (Autre)- Tonneins 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gaetan BATTEUX
-
Vit à :
TONNEINS, France
-
Né en :
1985 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Aucune information disponible