Gaetan ROCHES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Michel (La Chapelle Sur Erdre)- La chapelle sur erdre 1980 - 1985
-
LE LOQUIDY- Nantes 1985 - 1988
-
Collège Le Grand Beauregard- La chapelle sur erdre 1988 - 1990
-
Lycée Saint-félix- Nantes 1990 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Ministère De La Défense- PARIS 1994 - 1995
-
ADT FRANCE - Responsable d'agence (Commercial)- La chapelle sur erdre 2001 - 2003
-
Siemens Security Systems - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)- La chapelle sur erdre 2003 - 2006
-
International Telecommunications - Responsable commercial (Commercial)- Palaiseau 2006 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Gaetan ROCHES
-
Vit Ã :
HERIC, France
-
NÃ© en :
1974 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
N''hesitez pas à me contacter
groches@genetec.com
groches@genetec.com
Profession :
Directeur d'agence
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Gaetan ROCHES a reconnu Gaetan ROCHES sur la photo 3ème H 1989-90